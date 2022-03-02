The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $779.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,653 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,664 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

