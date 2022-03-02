The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,690 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five9 were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.