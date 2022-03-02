The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,588 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Citizens were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE CIA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

