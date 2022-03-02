The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 641 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTY stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

