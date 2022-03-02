The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $862.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTL. UBS Group raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.