The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,448,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 925,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,365,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 659,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $862.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

