The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,795 shares of company stock worth $6,802,073. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE SO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. 68,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,114. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

