The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.64) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265 ($16.97).

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($14.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.26. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,047.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

