The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,621. The company has a market cap of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

