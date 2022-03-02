TheStreet Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to B

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.