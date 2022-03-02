ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in ThredUp by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

