ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.
NASDAQ TDUP opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $31.86.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThredUp (TDUP)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.