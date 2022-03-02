Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 10,382 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,465 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

