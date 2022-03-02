Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.08 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CONMED were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

