Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 15,674 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

