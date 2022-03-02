Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,422 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

