Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $5,371,890.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $71,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

