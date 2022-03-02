Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Shares of Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $10.67. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

