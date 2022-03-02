Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $391,022.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008661 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

