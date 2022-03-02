Tivity Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

