TokenPay Price Tops $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $780,625.63 and $56,552.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,036.69 or 1.00077094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00270173 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

