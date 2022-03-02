Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

