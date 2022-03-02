Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.91. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

