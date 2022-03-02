Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 1,648,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

