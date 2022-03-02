Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 412 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CAPR opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 5.83.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

