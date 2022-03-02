TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to report $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $3.25. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $17.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $654.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.08. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.