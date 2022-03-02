TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $654.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

