Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 203.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Transphorm stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -3.37.

TGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Transphorm from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

