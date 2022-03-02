TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TravelCenters of America traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $41.13. 5,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 159,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $577.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

