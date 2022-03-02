Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.