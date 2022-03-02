Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TREVF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

