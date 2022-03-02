Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 302623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$113.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.43.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

