Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Trex stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,239. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Trex by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,059,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.