Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TREX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trex by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Trex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

