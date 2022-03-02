Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,680,000 after buying an additional 191,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 197.2% in the second quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 388,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 257,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

ATVI stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

