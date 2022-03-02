TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

TRS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,211. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get TriMas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TriMas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.