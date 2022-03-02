Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

TRIN stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

