Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,771 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

