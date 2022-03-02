Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

TCOM opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after buying an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

