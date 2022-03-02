Trollcoin Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $262,746.73 and $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,276.08 or 0.99895846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00268268 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.