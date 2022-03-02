TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0609

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. TRON has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $693.45 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003842 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,734,327,462 coins and its circulating supply is 101,734,301,601 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

