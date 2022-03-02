TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.