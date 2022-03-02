Truist Financial Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $135.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE:IBP opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.79. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

