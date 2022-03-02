Truist Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 151.78% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 411,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 415,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.