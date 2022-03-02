Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $224,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

SJM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. 4,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

