Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $518,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 8,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

