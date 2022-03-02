TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 300.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.83 ($4.04).

TTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.36) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

TTG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.79). 640,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a PE ratio of 36.12. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 201.70 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.98).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

