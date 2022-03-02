TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

