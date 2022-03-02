TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

