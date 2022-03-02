Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

TPTX stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $123.57.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

