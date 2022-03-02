Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post $861.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.70 million and the highest is $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. 42,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.48. Twilio has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $418.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

